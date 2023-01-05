Fabrizio Romano confirms PL rival’s talks for Liverpool target ‘collapsed’ in summer transfer boost

Liverpool have been handed a summer transfer window boost after Chelsea’s talks with Benfica over the potential transfer of Enzo Fernandez officially ‘collapsed’.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that the Portuguese giants were unprepared to budge on their mega-valuation of the Argentine midfielder.

Enzo Fernández deal. As things stand, Chelsea & Benfica have not scheduled new meeting after talks collapsed 🚨🇦🇷 #CFC Rui Costa always said: €120m [clause] or no way. Chelsea verbally discussed that with Benfica then official bid was €85m. No deal. 🎥 https://t.co/a58uN3CYyC pic.twitter.com/5NuEZDoECZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2023

Coming in the middle of a campaign, the club’s reluctance to sell their World Cup winner is more than understandable, though it wouldn’t be at all unrealistic to suggest there may be greater flexibility on the matter come the summer.

Whether Liverpool, thought to be admirers of the 21-year-old, would be in that conversation remains to be seen.

We’re very much keen on Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham who will likely set back any interested party in the region of £130m, which is far from being a paltry sum on its own.

The opportunity to arrange payment plans for both midfielders could offer some hope of us completing a stunning double deal for the World Cup’s two most exciting midfielders.

It’s a possibility, though not one we can see becoming a reality for the club at the end of the season.

