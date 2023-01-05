FIFA may have just sunk Liverpool’s midfield January transfer hopes

Liverpool are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes but a certain rule from FIFA may block any potential transfer being completed – that’s according to a report by the Express.

Although the Reds have been linked with other talents such as Sofyan Amrabat and Moises Caicedo, it appears that no real progress has been made in our efforts to capture the signature of either player and the Portugal international therefore looked like our best hope of signing a new central midfielder this month.

The 24-year-old Brazil-born star was signed by Wolves from Sporting Lisbon in the summer and has featured 17 times so far for Julian Lopetegui’s side.

He did, however, feature twice for Sporting before his departure and a FIFA rule states players can only play competitively for a maximum of two clubs in one season.

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a £44m deal for the dynamic midfielder which would see him join the club at the end of the season.

We were linked with him back in the summer but Wolves won the race for his services – it’s now slightly bemusing that we’re willing to pay an extra £6m compared to the price we could’ve signed him for six months ago.

Our dismal display against Brentford recently has only strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed this month and it remains to be seen what business will be done.

Cody Gakpo, who often operates in a forward position, has already been signed from PSV while the Reds are continuously being linked with a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

