Cody Gakpo pictured in Liverpool training but ‘no sign’ of a number of Jurgen Klopp’s star men ahead of Wolves clash

Cody Gakpo has trained with his new Liverpool teammates today but a number of Jurgen Klopp’s players were not spotted taking part in the session.

The Reds are preparing for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Wolves at Anfield and our new signing will be looking to make his first appearance for the club while Jordan Henderson may return to action after missing the Brentford defeat with concussion.

But, according to GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter, James Milner, Bobby Firmino and Naby Keita did not appear to take part in training, potentially suggesting that they’re out of this weekend’s clash.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, sustained a hamstring injury during the clash with Thomas Frank’s side and there are fears he may be out of action until next month.

Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota remain long-term absentees for the FA Cup champions.

We’re excited to hopefully see our new No. 18 in action against Julien Lopetegui’s side but we’re hoping for more signings to be made this month.

Strengthening our midfield options is imperative if we’re to finish in the top four and taste some sort of success this term.

