Ben Jacobs drops transfer update on reported LFC midfield target as Reds ‘assessing their options’

Ben Jacobs has revealed that reported Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is ‘firmly on Chelsea’s radar for 2023’ as the Reds continue to search for midfield reinforcements.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Brighton midfielder since the summer and although Jude Bellingham is believed to the club’s main transfer target, the prospect of signing the Colombia international is certainly an exciting one.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate for more options in the middle of the park and one report from The Athletic’s James Pearce has claimed the FA Cup champions are ‘assessing their options’.

Enzo Fernandez, who is believed to be close to signing for the Stamford Bridge outfit, and Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat are also believed to be attracting interest from Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit were dreadful during their 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday and although Cody Gakpo has joined the club recently, at least one new central midfielder is needed at Anfield this month if the Reds are to have any hope of tasting some sort of success this term.

Current options such as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract in the summer and will be able to leave the club for free while Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now the wrong side of 30.

Many Kopites believe Gini Wijnaldum still hasn’t been replaced since leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and it’s hard to a argue with those claims.

The work rate and energy the Dutchman brought to our midfield is sorely missed and we certainly hope the club act on this during the current transfer window.

Check Jacobs’ tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Still told Moises Caicedo is firmly on Chelsea’s radar for 2023. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 4, 2023

