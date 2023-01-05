Liverpool begin £61m plan to snap up yet another Man Utd target – report

Liverpool could swoop to snap up yet another Manchester United target (Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News) in Randal Kolo Muani.

This update comes courtesy of RMC Sport (via Paisley Gates) with the outlet claiming that the Reds have made contact with Frankfurt over the potential signing.

The Merseysiders have already brought in an attacker this January in Cody Gakpo, so the addition of a further option in the forward line – especially one valued at €70m (£61.7m), according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing on Caught Offside – wouldn’t seem to make a great deal of sense.

The striker, who is capable of playing across all front-three positions, has enjoyed a productive campaign with Frankfurt thus far, amassing a collection 19 goal contributions in 23 games (in all competitions).

With us having only made one senior midfield signing in the last four-and-a-half years, however, it’s clear where the priority should lie for at least our next two transfers.

We’ve been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham in recent times and are expected to throw our weight about in the transfer market in the summer when it comes to the Borussia Dortmund man.

There’s also the prospect of a reported £44m deal for Matheus Nunes – if Sam Wallace’s update for The Telegraph is to be believed – both of whom would represent fine additions to the squad.

Whether either comes to light without Champions League football and the financial gains that brings remains to be seen and it’s clear some minor surgery in the middle of the park is needed now to ensure Liverpool have a fighting chance of not realising that nightmare scenario.

