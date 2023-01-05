‘I don’t understand’ – Julian Lopetegui bemused as to why Liverpool have been handed extra rest ahead of FA Cup clash

Wolves boss Julian Lopetegui has claimed Liverpool have a huge advantage over his side ahead of their FA Cup clash on Saturday because the Anfield outfit have had an extra two days to prepare for the fixture.

The Reds were defeated 3-1 by Brentford on Monday night in what was a dismal display from Jurgen Klopp’s side while Wolves drew 1-1 at Villa Park last night.

“I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less (rest) than the opponent,” said Lopetegui (via Express & Star).

“Maybe one day? That can happen. But two days is a lot. It is a big difference for us.

“We have to play in three days against a Liverpool team who have two days more (recovery). I’m sorry but I don’t understand this. I don’t know why.”

Our German tactician has expressed his bemusement in the past about English football’s hectic schedule and you can certainly see where the Wolves boss is coming from.

The Merseysiders are struggling for consistency in the Premier League and were knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City just before Christmas.

You’d therefore expect Klopp and his side to be eager to once again go all the way in the FA Cup after winning the competition last term.

Our hopes of tasting success in the league look rather slim with us currently sat sixth in the table and a huge 16 points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Although we were expecting to once again challenge on all four fronts again this season, it’s now looking like a spot in the top four is the best we can hope for.

If we fail to quality for Europe’s premier competition then it could have a serious impact on the sort of transfer business we complete in the summer.

