(Image) Adrian shares new inspirational message erected in Liverpool’s training ground

Liverpool supporters may be somewhat downhearted after the result against Brentford and it appears that the players have been given a new source of inspiration, if Adrian’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The Spaniard uploaded an image to his stories that showed a chalkboard that is in the AXA Training Centre and reads: ‘Persistence is the quality of winners. Successful people never give up’.

The 36-year-old was clearly either feeling inspired himself or wanting to send a message to our fans, there’s no point in being upset about the last result or recent performances – as we have to keep going.

If this works for him and the rest of the squad, let’s hope that we see an upturn in performances soon.

You can view the image via Adrian’s Instagram stories:

