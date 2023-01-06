(Video) Arthur Melo sends ex-Red a welcome message as he joins his former club

Liverpool supporters are yet to see any of Arthur Melo’s talents on a football pitch due to the unfortunate injuries that he has sustained since his arrival at Anfield but he has been able to take the time to send an ex-Red a message.

Following the news that Luis Suarez has joined Lucas Leiva by signing for Brazilian club Gremio, our No.28 has taken to his Instagram stories to share a video of the Uruguayan arriving at the club and shared his own joy at the signing.

Our loanee midfielder started his career with the team in Porto Alegre and also played with our former No.7 at Barcelona, so to see these two come together is clearly a source of great joy for him.

The video shows how overjoyed the Brazilians are to see their new No.9 in the sky blue colours of their club and let’s hope that the two current ex-Reds in the squad can be on the pitch together soon.

You can view the video via Arthur’s Instagram stories:

