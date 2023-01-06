Bundesliga giants interested in 31-year-old Liverpool star who’s set to become a free agent in the summer – report

Bayern Munich are interested in Bobby Firmino with the Brazilian entering the final six months of his Liverpool contract.

The Reds No. 9 has been in decent form for the FA Cup champions this term but is yet to agree on fresh terms for a new deal on Merseyside and the Bundesliga giants are now keeping tabs on the 31-year-old, that’s according to a report by Media Foot (via Liverpool Offside).

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he wants the former Hoffenheim forward to remain at Anfield beyond the summer and it’s believed that contract talks between the club and the player are ongoing.

Firmino is currently sidelined through injury and has not featured for Liverpool since before the World Cup but has scored nine goals and registered four assists in 21 appearances this season (across all competitions).

Following the summer signing of Darwin Nunez, many expected that the Brazil International would see his game time limited for the Reds this term.

He’s proved that he’s still good enough to shine for Klopp’s side, however, and many Kopites would be guttered if he was to leave the club for free in the summer.

Rumours circulating online recently have suggested that the versatile forward could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr but with no disrespect to football in the Middle East, we certainly believe it’s too early for the Brazilian to bid farewell to European football.

Whether Bobby decides to extend his stay on Merseyside, join up with former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in Munich or head to the Middle East – what a player he has been for the Reds.

