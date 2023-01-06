Falk reveals LFC’s summer transfer budget with Reds ‘a little afraid’ of how potential Enzo Fernandez move may impact Jude Bellingham deal

Christian Falk has revealed that Liverpool have ‘£200-250m’ to spend during the summer transfer window meaning the Reds have a ‘good chance’ of signing Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Jurgen Klopp’s main transfer target and although the midfielder will set any potential suitor back at least £100m, it appears that the FA Cup champions have the financial backing to complete a move.

The Anfield outfit are ‘a little afraid’ of the price Chelsea may be willing to pay for Enzo Fernandez, however, as that transfer could then be used as a ‘benchmark’ for any potential deal for the former Birmingham City man.

“I heard in Liverpool that Jurgen Klopp really wants him. We call him a ‘mancatcher’ – if he wants to pursue a person, he can do that but he also has to pursue the club. I heard the club has about £200-250m that they want to spend in the summer, so there’s a good chance they get Bellingham,” the BILD reporter told Caught Offside.

“I heard that Liverpool are taking a good look at what is happening between Chelsea and Enzo Fernández. They’re waiting to see if someone covers his release clause (worth €127m), as it can then be used as a benchmark for Bellingham. If you see that Enzo Fernández is going for this amount of money to a club like Chelsea, everyone will say ‘okay, what is the price of Bellingham then?’ because he’s an English player and had a really good World Cup.

READ MORE: Christian Falk reveals Liverpool are ‘watching’ 21-year-old Bundesliga star who could be a ‘plan B’ option if Reds fail to sign Bellingham

“It won’t be less, perhaps a little bit more because he’s English. They’re a little afraid of this potential deal and they’re keeping a close eye on whether it will affect Bellingham’s asking price. So, it’s good for Dortmund if this happens.

“A pre-agreement in January could happen, of course. Dortmund are willing to talk because they told Jude that they will. I’m not sure if Liverpool are in a position, at the moment, to make an offer because you don’t know what’s happening with the owners.

“I think they’re in front and they should bring this player to Liverpool.”

Chelsea and Benfica have been attempting to reach an agreement over the Argentinian for some time now, though, and there are reports that talks between the two clubs have broken down.

After impressing at the World Cup for the Three Lions, it’s almost certain that Bellingham will leave the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the Merseysiders are joined by Manchester City and Real Madrid in being ‘in contact’ with the teenager’s representatives.

The dynamic midfielder’s father is believed to be ‘very keen’ on his son heading to Liverpool ahead of any other club.

“There’s not much in the way of hope that JudeBellingham will stay at Borussia Dortmund,” Falk explained.

“There isn’t a clause in his current contract allowing him to leave in the summer but they told him that if there’s a big opportunity for him (ultimately, he has a career plan – that’s why he came to the Bundesliga), he can do that [leave].

“They have to talk, if he wants to talk. I think they will have to talk. I noted on Twitter a few weeks ago that his father is very keen on the prospect of his boy going to Liverpool.”

Bellingham is the player many Kopites want to see arrive at Anfield.

He will cost a serious amount of money but he has the potential to be a mainstay in our midfield for at least the next decade and is already showing he’s a real leader.

Whether we sign a new midfielder this month remains to be seen, but the prospect of signing the Dortmund No. 22 in the summer is certainly an exciting one.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?