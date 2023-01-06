“You can trust that story” – Jones backs Telegraph report linking Nunes to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool supporters were surprised to see the apparent reprisal of our interest Matheus Nunes, with the Portuguese star only arriving in the Premier League last summer but now being seemingly ready to move again soon.

This story first came from John Percy and Sam Wallace in the Telegraph, where they reported: ‘Wolves spent around £38 million on the Brazil-born Nunes last summer, after months of Liverpool being linked with him. It is understood that Liverpool made a commitment to bid for him subsequently and that deal is still very much alive this month. Should it go through, Nunes would likely move to Liverpool at the end of this season. Although he has had a slow start to life in English football the deal is likely to be around €50 million (£44 million)’.

GOAL journalist Neil Jones spoke on Redmen TV PLUS on their Journo Insight to respond to the above story and said: “That’s a live story, them two putting their names to that – you can trust that story”.

It therefore seems that we could be ready to push for a move in the summer and we could have the man that was clearly on our transfer target list just a few months ago.

We know that Jurgen Klopp is often willing to wait and get his ideal option in through the Anfield entrance door but allowing the 24-year-old to move to a different club first, is uncharted waters even for him.

With Wolves struggling in the league this season and their apparent acceptance for players to pass through their club onto bigger and better things, they will be happy to make a small profit and look for a new option.

It comes into question as to why the Reds couldn’t fork out the £38 million spent by the Midlands club to get the midfielder from Sporting Lisbon four months ago but can now spent £44 million a year later.

With three reputable sources backing this deal though, we should perhaps begin to think that the Brazil born Portuguese international is destined for a Merseyside move.

