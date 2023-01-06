‘I like him a lot’ – Jurgen Klopp says he expects a ‘positive impact’ from Cody Gakpo as Liverpool prepare for FA Cup clash with Wolves

Jurgen Klopp is expecting Cody Gakpo to have a ‘positive impact’ at Liverpool following his arrival from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman joined the Reds for an initial fee of £37m recently and the forward will be looking to make his debut for his new side during tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Wolves at Anfield.

After completing two training sessions with his new teammates, the German tactician has claimed the 23-year-old ‘looks really promising’.

“Looks really promising, looks fit,” Klopp said in his pre-Wolves press conference (as relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter). “Sessions were high intense for him as everything was new. We expect a positive impact.

“Cody doesn’t want to jump on the train, he wants to push the train. I like him a lot.”

Klopp’s comments about our new No. 18 certainly get you excited about the impact we can expect from him.

He was quality for his national side at the World Cup and the numbers he produced for PSV before his exit were nothing short of remarkable – in 24 appearances at club level so far this season, the versatile forward has netted 13 goals and registered 17 assists.

He will bring some much needed energy to a Liverpool side that has struggled for consistency this term.

Luis Diaz joined the club at this stage last season and had a huge impact during the second half of the campaign – the hope is that Gakpo can do something similar as we look to defend our FA Cup crown, taste success in Europe and fire ourselves up the Premier League table.

