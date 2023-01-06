Jurgen Klopp nominated for Premier League manager of the month for November and December and you can vote now

Liverpool supporters may still be reeling from a disappointing start to the year against Brentford but the game actually ended a run of results that had seen Jurgen Klopp nominated as one of the best managers in the league.

The Premier League have announced that Mikel Arteta, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe and our boss have all been recognised because they are ‘Four men with unbeaten records in November and December have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award’.

Voting is open now and our boss can win the award for what would be a hugely impressive 10th time and all it takes is a couple of seconds to cast your vote for the German.

Anfield victories over Leicester City and Southampton were combined with away successes against both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, leaving us in a great position to reclaim a top four spot.

The subsequent performance against Thomas Frank’s team may have dampened our hopes and excitement but there’s no doubt that this run of games showed that we are capable of getting a string of results together.

Let’s hope that this isn’t the last time that the German is nominated for the award this season, that he manages to help the Reds climb the league table and that he is successful in clinching the award once again.

