Jurgen Klopp reveals the extent of Virgil van Dijk’s ‘pretty harsh’ hamstring injury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the ‘diagnosis’ for Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury was ‘pretty harsh’ and that he expects the central defender to be sidelined for ‘more than a month’.

The Netherlands skipper was brought off during half time of the Reds’ dismal 3-1 defeat to Brentford and the German tactician is hoping the No. 4’s recovery ‘goes quick’.

“Virg, it’s a surprise. He didn’t feel a lot. I took him off actually. In the end the diagnosis was pretty harsh. Weeks. More than a month. Hopefully it goes quick,” Klopp said in his pre-Wolves press conference (as relayed by GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter).

Although the FA Cup champions will have Joel Matip, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips to call upon at centre half, it’s a huge blow to lose a defender that is recognised by many as the best in the world.

Van Dijk played every single minute for his national side at the World Cup before they were knocked out in the quarter-final and some will suggest the injury may be a sign of fatigue for the 31-year-old.

Klopp also revealed that Jordan Henderson should return to action against Julian Lopetegui’s side at Anfield tomorrow.

