Ibou Konate happy with the arrival of ‘great’ Cody Gakpo to Liverpool’s squad

It’s always a lift for supporters to see a new player arrive at the club but Ibou Konate has showed that it’s also a big lift for the players too, as he spoke of his joy with the arrival of Cody Gakpo.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Frenchman said: “I only trained with him [on Thursday] and he’s comfortable, he’s happy to be here. We are also happy to be with him in this season and we know he did a very great World Cup. I hope he will help us a lot.”

The immediate impact of the Dutchman will be to help the forward line and with the current fitness issues to Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino – that will be a massive plus.

READ MORE: “You can trust that story” – Jones backs Telegraph report linking Nunes to Liverpool this summer

In the long-term, we all hope that the former PSV man can ensure that Jurgen Klopp has a real selection headache as we know have a six-man strong strike-force that will all be determined to be handed as much game time as possible.

Our supporters will be more worried about what is happening closer to our No.5 though, with goals being conceded too often and many now calling for several new midfield additions to the squad.

Now that Virgil van Dijk is out injured with a hamstring problem too, the manager will need to try and increase the resilience of the team in the hope that can climb back up the Premier League table.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?