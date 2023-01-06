Liverpool one of three clubs currently ‘in contact’ with Jude Bellingham’s ‘team’; teenager ‘remains a priority’ for the Reds

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are one of three clubs ‘leading the race’ for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp has made the 19-year-old his main transfer target with the German tactician eager to strengthen his midfield options across the next two windows.

Any deal for the England international is likely to be completed in the summer and will exceed the £100m mark and the Italian transfer specialist has now provided an update on the situation.

“Jude Bellingham remains a priority for Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid,” Romano told Caught Offside. “These three clubs are leading the race. All three clubs are in contact with Bellingham’s team. As of now, nothing has been decided.”

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season and many believe the root cause of many of their problems is in midfield.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all set to become free agents in the summer while Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are the wrong side of 30 and Fabinho has been well below par all season.

The 3-1 defeat to Brentford last time out only strengthened calls for the club to splash the cash on a new midfielder this month but it remains to be seen whether any further additions will join Cody Gakpo in moving to Anfield.

Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat and Moises Caicedo are some of the names being linked with the Reds but Bellingham is the man most Kopites want to see the club sign.

It will take a serious amount of money to bring him to Merseyside but when you consider that he’s still a teenager and has such a promising future ahead of him, it’s a deal that certainly makes sense.

