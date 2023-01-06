Naby Keita one of three Liverpool stars to miss pre-Wolves training for FA Cup clash – report

In an attempt to bounce back from the result against Brentford, Liverpool players are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup but it appears that Naby Keita may once again be an injury doubt.

There were images of the session shared on the club’s Twitter account, to which GOAL reporter Neil Jones replied: ‘Cody Gakpo training with his new Liverpool teammates today. Jordan Henderson also pictured after missing the Brentford game, but no sign of James Milner or Roberto Firmino, and Naby Keïta also seems to be missing’.

Our No.8 was seemingly joined by two other known injury problems in James Milner and Bobby Firmino, as Jurgen Klopp still has to endure the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo on top of the trio.

There’s no doubt that the performance against Thomas Frank’s team wasn’t good enough but there was little made about that fact that we had six players absent for the match, four of which were forward options.

Now that Cody Gakpo has been pictured in the training ground, we can look forward to having three attackers that are now fit and able to play but news of the Guinean midfielder weakens us once again.

With many fans calling for a new man to be added in the middle of the park, as well as being seemingly happy to see the back of the 27-year-old when his contract expires, news of another injury will only make these shouts louder.

