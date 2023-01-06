(Video) Neil Jones provides an update on Bobby Firmino’s future ahead of a possible ‘free transfer’ departure from Liverpool

There are several players who could leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer but there is nobody that is attracting more attention at the moment, than Bobby Firmino.

GOAL journalist Neil Jones told Redmen TV PLUS on their Journo Insight show: “He’s going to have clubs, in Europe first and foremost, who are very interested in taking Roberto Firmino on a free transfer”.

This came in response to some rumours that are linking our No.9 with a move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia but the information above seemed to slightly discredit these stories, as it appears that there are more clubs closer to home that are also interested in the forward.

This is not also to say that Jurgen Klopp could still retain the services of the 31-year-old, with him saying in a recent press conference: “I want him definitely to stay”.

When you allow a player to enter the final six months of their contract, you open the door for other teams to attempt to lure him away and so it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that our boss will be able to have his way.

With contracts and transfers sorted last summer for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, whose deals were also due to end this summer, and the arrival of Cody Gakpo – you could understand the Brazilian thinking that he may be better suited looking for pastures new but only time will tell on this front.

