‘That’s for sure’ – Romano provides update on nine-goal Liverpool star’s contract situation

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have offered Bobby Firmino a new contract at the club and the 31-year-old is ‘currently considering’ the offer.

The Brazil international’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season and reports are suggesting that the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Saudi outfit Al-Nassr are interested in his signature.

The Italian transfer specialist has provided an update on the situation, however, and insists that Jurgen Klopp wants to retain the services of his No. 9.

“Roberto Firmino is currently considering a new contract from Liverpool,” Romano told Caught Offside. “The proposal is a short-term deal and no final decision has been made. Jurgen Klopp wants Firmino to stay, that’s for sure. There’s been no offer from Barcelona, I’m told. Barcelona are focusing on selling players.”

READ MORE: Bundesliga giants interested in 31-year-old Liverpool star who’s set to become a free agent in the summer – report

With Firmino now the wrong side of 30, it’s no surprise that the club aren’t willing to offer him a long-term deal.

He’s proved this term, however, that he still has the quality to impress for the FA Cup champions with nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances (across all competitions).

After showcasing his talent once again this term as well as being such a vital player for the club down the years, it would be a huge blow to see him leave Merseyside for free in the summer.

Although we have a number of quality options at the top end of the pitch, including summer signing Darwin Nunez and recent addition Cody Gakpo, we still believe that the former Hoffenheim forward has a huge role to play at Liverpool.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?