(Video) Wrexham’s Hollywood owners troll “tiny club, tiny town” Liverpool on FIFA

Many football supporters are at least aware of the fact that Wrexham have been taken over by two Hollywood stars who look to be doing all in their power to raise the profile of the club, including trying to take a swipe at Liverpool.

When the Welsh club plays ourselves on the latest edition of FIFA, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can be heard saying in commentary: “Well, this is a special game. This is a big club against a very small club. A giant club, massive – against an improvisational version of a football club. Of course, we’re talking about Liverpool – tiny club, Liverpool. Tiny club, tiny town”

It’s all said as a joke, one that continues past the above quoted lines, and is clearly being used in a light-hearted manner because they respect the magnitude of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and our club.

For the non-league team to even feature on the most popular virtual footballing computer game shows that they are already punching above their weight but it’s likely to be a long time until they’re competing with the Reds on the pitch.

You can watch and listen to the commentary by Wrexham’s owners courtesy of EA Sports’ FIFA 23 (via Liam Roberts on YouTube):

