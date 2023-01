(Video) Rare Alisson howler gifts goal as LFC ‘keeper plays pass to Wolves player in the box

Joel Matip got away with a lax moment in the Liverpool box early in their encounter with Wolves in the FA Cup but the same fortune did not favour Alisson Becker before the half-hour mark.

The Brazilian international handed a golden goalscoring opportunity to Goncalo Guedes with a short-range pass that was intercepted by the former before being tucked away to hand Julen Lopeteguiโ€™s men the opener at Anfield.

It was a huge shame to witness given that the Reds had been performing admirably for the most part prior to the No.1โ€™s howler in the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & beIN Sports:

An absolute howler from Alisson! ๐Ÿ˜ณ The Liverpool goalkeeper has gifted Wolves the lead!@EmiratesFACup | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/WHq0jtWDLY โ€” ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023