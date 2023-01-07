(Video) Rare Alisson howler gifts goal as LFC ‘keeper plays pass to Wolves player in the box

Joel Matip got away with a lax moment in the Liverpool box early in their encounter with Wolves in the FA Cup but the same fortune did not favour Alisson Becker before the half-hour mark.

The Brazilian international handed a golden goalscoring opportunity to Goncalo Guedes with a short-range pass that was intercepted by the former before being tucked away to hand Julen Lopetegui’s men the opener at Anfield.

It was a huge shame to witness given that the Reds had been performing admirably for the most part prior to the No.1’s howler in the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & beIN Sports:

An absolute howler from Alisson! 😳 The Liverpool goalkeeper has gifted Wolves the lead!@EmiratesFACup | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/WHq0jtWDLY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023