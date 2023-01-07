‘I’ll stick with mine’ – Carlo Ancelotti may have just given LFC huge Jude Bellingham transfer boost

Liverpool know they’re likely to face some serious competition in the summer for the signing of Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s mature displays for club and country this term.

Such is the prestige of the individual that he’s expected to attract a fee in the region of £130m, a figure that will certainly test the Reds’ financial capabilities – particularly if they stay on their current trajectory for a finish outside the top four spots this year.

They do appear to have been handed something of a boost in their hopes of landing the teenage sensation, however, after Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti played coy about his side’s interest in the 19-year-old.

“Bellingham showed at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder,” the Italian told reporters in a pre-match presser, as relayed by Flashscore.

“A lot of youngsters stood out, like Enzo (Fernandez) with Argentina, and the Spaniards Pedri and Gavi had a very nice tournament.

“There are a lot of young midfielders emerging but I’ll stick with mine. We have very good ones, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde. We have a lot of youngsters.”

We’ve seen this all before from managers keen to promote the supremacy of their current crop, though the reality is that a player like Bellingham doesn’t come around all too often and it would be highly surprising if Los Blancos had absolutely no intention of being involved in the chasing pack.

The Spanish outfit does possess an array of phenomenal midfield talent, of course, including Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Though the potential exits of the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the near future should serve as a catalyst for involvement in the transfer market.

Either way, it remains imperative that Liverpool doesn’t let up in their efforts to land one of the most exciting midfield talents in recent years.

