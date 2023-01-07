Chelsea transfer target just admitted he’d ‘definitely’ want to sign for Liverpool

Josko Gvardiol is a player reportedly destined for a switch to one of Liverpool’s major rivals with Chelsea enjoying much of the links to the highly-regarded centre-half.

Yet, there’s always the possibility that the 20-year-old could surprise the footballing world by opting for the Reds themselves should Graham Potter’s men fail to land him (despite ‘concrete talks’ taking place, according to Christian Falk in conversation with Caught Offside) in the near future, after admitting that, as a child, he’d have ‘definitely’ wanted to play for the Merseysiders.

“That would definitely be Liverpool,” the Croatian told DANAS.hr. “Since I was little, I watched a lot of Liverpool matches with my dad, and we covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart.”

A benchmark price of €112m, however, will mean that Jurgen Klopp’s men won’t be involved in the race to sign him in the next two windows.

READ MORE: Liverpool must hope Klopp’s exciting Cody Gakpo claim comes true as January transfer reality clear

READ MORE: ‘I’ll stick with mine’ – Carlo Ancelotti may have just given LFC huge Jude Bellingham transfer boost

There will come a time when we need to invest in the backline once more and our positive relationship with RB Leipzig could prove hugely valuable should an opportunity arise in future to sign Gvardiol.

Midfield otherwise remains the clearest priority for us to address between now and the end of the summer transfer window, though it seems increasingly likely that we won’t act on that front until the end of the campaign.

That won’t be problematic for Liverpool should we manage to qualify for Champions League football – without it, though, expectations (not to mention financial capabilities) may take on a starkly darker picture.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?