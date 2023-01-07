(Video) Gakpo gets the Thiago treatment with brand new song before LFC debut

Cody Gakpo has yet to kick a ball for Liverpool Football Club, though that hasn’t stopped one fan from creating a song for the Dutch international, in a similar fashion to how Thiago Alcantara was greeted following his switch away from the Bundesliga.

The Merseysiders signed the highly-rated PSV attacker in the January window, beating out reported interest from arch rivals Manchester United in the process.

Hopefully the 23-year-old can hit the ground running at Anfield and give the club, manager and fans the lift we all so desperately need in the wake of a 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

