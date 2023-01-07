(Video) Harvey Elliott’s heartwarming gesture at full-time doesn’t go unnoticed

Liverpool’s latest result may have been far from inspiring, though Harvey Elliott didn’t let supporters down with his post-match actions.

The teenager was spotted walking over to the sidelines and handing over his shirt to a young fan as the Reds’ set up a replay clash with Wolves at the Molineux.

Whilst there were some bright sparks during the encounter with Julen Lopetegui’s men – chiefly coming from the forward line – it appears that much of the issues present prior to the World Cup continue to disrupt our hopes of improved form.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/mcool18: