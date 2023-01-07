Liverpool must hope Klopp’s exciting Cody Gakpo claim comes true as January transfer reality clear

Liverpool have been a far cry away from the swashbuckling, high-octane brand of football both fans and neutrals have come to know Jurgen Klopp’s men by this term.

There have been glimmers of brilliance, no doubt, though it’s clear that an injection of dynamism is sorely needed and Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hoping that new signing Cody Gakpo can provide that in buckets.

“Yeah he’s in contention, will be involved in the squad, of course,” the 55-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“How exactly, we will have to decide in the next few hours but it’s fine.

“First impressions are brilliant. So with all these things, injured strikers, and stuff like this, and I see a guy who’s obviously a natural footballer on the pitch and knows where the goal is – it’s a lift for everybody.

“And so yeah, that’s cool and somehow he will be involved.”

It’s not quite the department the Reds were in desperate need of bolstering this January – that much is apparent from the midfield’s lack of drive and inability to control the space in the middle of the park – though there’s no reason why the German tactician can’t hope that the man from PSV will offer a similar shot of adrenaline to the season that Luis Diaz provided in 2021/22.

There’s every chance that we still dip back into the January market to find that highly sought-after midfielder to add some legs to a declining midfield department.

As things currently stand, however, we’re on course to complete the remainder of the campaign with only our current options in the squad to contend with.

Jurgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo: 🗣️"I see a guy who's obviously a natural footballer on the pitch and knows where the goal is."

It’s a challenge that could prove one too many even for Klopp, though the hope is that Gakpo can hit the ground running on Merseyside and inject some life back into this struggling team.

A few goals here and there will no doubt help matters, but it’s a Diaz-esque impact that could be the difference-maker for our season should no further incomings be arranged before the close of the window.

