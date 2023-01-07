Klopp points out what LFC must now do with Cody Gakpo after bright debut

It was another evening to forget for Liverpool as the Reds nearly succumbed to another poor defeat at the hands of Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Merseysiders had offered up hope of passage through to the next round of the competition, with Cody Gakpo playing an instrumental role in Mo Salah’s goal.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp noted that the plan for his new signing was to now ‘get him in better positions’ – an eventuality that will surely come to pass once he’s spent further time at the club.

“He fitted into the game. It was not easy for a first step,” the 55-year-old told ITV (via BBC Sport). “We cannot expect it to be perfect, but he showed good signs. We have to get him in better positions but that will come no doubt.”

Truth be told, it was an encouraging if not explosive start to life in the famous red shirt from the 23-year-old; exactly what the hosts will have been looking for after Darwin Nunez’s first start at Anfield yielded a dismissal following an infamous headbutt.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp takes responsibility for Brentford loss but ‘will not allow’ one thing to happen to LFC regardless

READ MORE: £45m Moises Caicedo now ‘definitely interested’ in joining Liverpool – Football Insider

Interestingly, there were already clear signs of some great link-up play between Gakpo and fellow left-sided player Andy Robertson, not to mention some good movement alongside the Uruguayan.

In a side that’s proving as dysfunctional as Liverpool is at the moment, those should be particularly promising sights from the former PSV man.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?