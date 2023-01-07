Jurgen Klopp takes responsibility for Brentford loss but ‘will not allow’ one thing to happen to LFC regardless

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the fragile mood beyond the Liverpool camp following the Reds’ poor 3-1 defeat to Brentford in the English top-flight in his programme notes.

Carl Markham relayed the manager’s comments on Twitter where he addressed the ‘dramatic mood-swings’ following the loss at the Gtech Community Stadium and vowed to ‘not allow the positives to be washed away by the negatives’.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Wolves shortly in the FA Cup with the German tactician having handed January signing Cody Gakpo his debut in the forward line.

Whilst we can absolutely appreciate the 55-year-old’s comments and the importance of maintaining a positive spirit around the club, supporters’ concerns are hardly knee-jerk or sudden.

The reality remains that the club has failed to address glaring issues in the squad (thus far) when presented with an opportunity to refresh our options in the January transfer window.

The addition of the former PSV forward is a welcome one, that can’t be ignored, and though a new midfielder arguably wouldn’t solve every issue, fresh legs in the middle of the park could be just the injection of adrenaline needed to kickstart a return to the Champions League spots.

Klopp and Co. have every right to argue that they’ve got the tools to achieve that task given our recent accomplishments, though the current signs would suggest the contrary.

