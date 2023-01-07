(Video) What Liverpool fans did when Gakpo’s name was announced at Anfield

Liverpool fans are more than delighted with the purchase of Cody Gakpo it would seem if footage shared on Twitter by Neil Jones is anything to go by.

The 23-year-old left-sided attacker joins from PSV after amassing an impressive 30 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions) for the Eredivisie-based outfit in the first-half of the campaign.

We’ll be hoping to see the Dutchman replicate such numbers in England and, most importantly, get off to a quick start at Anfield in our impending tie with Wolves.

