Liverpool team news confirmed: Cody Gakpo starts v Wolves as Henderson returns

Liverpool’s positive start to the second-half of the season took a turn for the worse after the 3-1 dismantling suffered at the hands of Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Six points taken from an available nine is hardly disastrous form, though it’s the manner of the performances that have rightly attracted concern and criticism amid the Reds’ ongoing efforts to break back into the top four.

With that in mind, a quick exit from the FA Cup may, in some fans’ minds, be the best option for the club in ensuring full tunnel vision as far as our bid for Champions League football next term is concerned.

The Merseysiders need every moment with their strongest XI (or, at the very least, the majority) to fix systemic issues that have persisted beyond the World Cup and the cup competition provides a much-needed opportunity to do so ahead of a trip to Brighton.

Alisson Becker has been selected in place of our usual cup choice in Caoimhin Kelleher behind a centre-back partnership consisting of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

With injuries hitting the midfield hard, Jurgen Klopp has retained Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho whilst swapping out Harvey Elliott for Jordan Henderson.

Cody Gakpo gets his debut against Wolves on the left-flank with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah completing the trio.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of defeat against Brentford. Here's the XI the boss has gone with tonight v Wolves ⬇️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/HuPGYGImLw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 7, 2023

