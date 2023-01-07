(Video) Mo Salah ice cold with Liverpool goal after nightmare Wolves defending from Gakpo cross

Liverpool had looked close to being blown away on home turf before the half-time break though found themselves with another clean slate thanks to a moment of combined brilliance from Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mo Salah kept the good mood going at Anfield with a well-taken effort from close-range to hand the Reds the lead at L4.

There had been a VAR check after the Egyptian appeared to have mistimed his run into the box, though an attempt to play the ball from Tote Gomes left the former free to claim his goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: