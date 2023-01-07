£45m Moises Caicedo now ‘definitely interested’ in joining Liverpool – Football Insider

Moises Caicedo is ‘definitely interested’ in joining Liverpool, it has emerged, as the Reds continue their pursuit of a midfield signing in the January window.

A report from Football Insider asserts that Brighton value their star midfielder in the region of £45m, though with a contract not yet set to expire until 2025, it’s likely the Seagulls will command a higher asking price in the current window.

Though the Premier League outfit insists they have no plans to sell the 21-year-old, a change of agents could provide an opening for the Reds to swoop before the end of the month.

READ MORE: Chelsea transfer target just admitted he’d ‘definitely’ want to sign for Liverpool

READ MORE: Liverpool must hope Klopp’s exciting Cody Gakpo claim comes true as January transfer reality clear

Having previously admitted his admiration for our bitter rivals Manchester United, it’s quite a change of tune from the Ecuadorian, if the report in question is to be believed.

Nonetheless, it’s one we may very well be prepared to accept with open arms to solve our lack of dynamism in the middle of the park and boost our hopes of achieving top four football.

The addition of Cody Gakpo, who impressed at both the World Cup and in the Eredivisie for PSV this term (racking up 30 goal contributions in 24 games for the latter in the first-half of the campaign), will offer a boost on its own, though we remain in desperate need of a shot of adrenaline in the middle of the park.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?