(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold tells Jordan Henderson to ‘f**ck off’ during frustrating Wolves clash

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolves at Anfield last night was a disappointing result for everyone of the Red persuasion and it appears that Trent Alexander-Arnold was especially frustrated after he appeared to send an x-rated message to Jordan Henderson during the clash.

During the early stages of the game as Jurgen Klopp’s side were trying to find the breakthrough, our No. 66 ignored a simple pass out wide to the Reds skipper and instead zipped the ball into Mo Salah inside the visitor’s box.

The Egyptian King failed to control, however, and the ball ran out for a goal kick to Julien Lopetegui’s side – much to the anger of Henderson who appeared to give the Scouser in our Team a mouth full before Alexander-Arnold replied with ‘f**ck off‘.

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in move for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper – report

Tempers flare during football matches, especially when things aren’t going your way, and it just goes to show the passion our lads have when out on the pitch.

Later on in the first half Trent produced one of the best assists you’ll see which allowed Darwin Nunez to find the back of the net with a stunning volley.

We’re sure the two England internationals have made up and will be looking to put in a much better showing when we visit Brighton on Saturday evening.

Watch the incident below via @MFGrogoom on Twitter:

Trent telling Henderson to fuck off

pic.twitter.com/sjOXt7qbqX — MF GROGOOM 🗿 (@MFGrogoom) January 8, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?