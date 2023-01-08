(Video) Aluko: Salah shouldn’t get the benefit of the doubt for his FA Cup goal against Wolves

It was the perfect day’s work for Liverpool but Mo Salah was once again on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Wolves, Eni Aluko wasn’t too convinced with the decision for the Egyptian’s goal to stand though.

Speaking on ITV, the 35-year-old said: “The benefit of the doubt really should go to Toti, it shouldn’t go to Salah”.

The former England international was saying that a defender shouldn’t be punished for having a player that is in a marginally offside position behind them and needing to make a decision whether they should try and clear the ball.

By the letter of the law, the right decision was made but it does feel like one of the many rules in football where a little more common sense could be used – even though we did benefit on this occasion.

