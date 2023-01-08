Robbie Fowler calls for rule change following ‘ridiculous’ decisions by officials during Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Wolves

Robbie Fowler has weighed in on the two questionable decisions that were made by officials during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Wolves last night.

The Reds had a seemingly bizarre offside call to thank for not being knocked out of the competition after Toti Gomes’ late strike appeared to earn the away side victory ten minutes from time, only for the linesman to flag for an offside in the build up.

Reports are suggesting that the referee had to stick with the on field decision because VAR could not intervene as there wasn’t a sufficient camera angle of the incident for them to review while Mo Salah’s strike that put the hosts 2-1 up earlier in the contest also drew controversy after the Egyptian appeared to be in an offside position before forcing the Wolves defender to make a dreadful error.

“Seen so many angles of that @Wolves ‘goal’… still can’t see the offside in all honesty,” Fowler tweeted earlier today.

“Even Mo’s goal ruling should be changed, ridiculous… how can a player not be interfering when he forces a defender to try and clear the ball?”

The standard of officiating in England is far from ideal and although the decisions may have gone in our favour yesterday, improvements needs to be made.

Whether it be the offside rule, the handball rule or just basic decisions regarding tackles during the game, referees are regularly making shocking decisions and nothing seems to be done.

Something also needs to be done about Liverpool’s performances because we simply weren’t good enough against Julien Lopetegui’s side last night despite fielding the strongest starting XI available.

Our midfield were walked through far too easily and Wolves looked like scoring every time they crossed the halfway line and attacked our defence.

Cody Gakpo has been signed already this month and showed positive signs during his debut yesterday but fresh faces in the midfield are imperative if we’re to taste some sort of success this term.

Check Fowler’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

