Gakpo on ‘the Anfield lights’ as he makes his Liverpool debut against Wolves in the FA Cup

Liverpool supporters were happy to see Cody Gakpo make his debut for the Reds in what proved to be a 2-2 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup and our new signing took to social media to share his thoughts on the landmark day.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, the 23-year-old wrote: ‘First one under the Anfield lights ✨. Let’s keep going 🔴!’

It wasn’t a dream debut for the Dutchman but was also by no means a terrible one either, as he attempted to gel with his new teammates and come to terms with how Jurgen Klopp wants him to play.

READ MORE: (Video) “I had no idea” – Klopp doesn’t understand why Wolves had a late winner disallowed at Anfield

Our new No.18 had a key role in Mo Salah’s second-half goal and was clearly trying to strike up a relationship with Andy Robertson on the left wing, throughout the match too.

It’s going to take time for the former PSV forward to learn how we need him to play and once we see the return from injury of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, having more options to change a game will make a huge difference.

With a replay at Molineux to look forward to, there’s plenty of games coming up for our new man to hopefully be able to quickly settle into life on Merseyside and help us achieve what we all hope will be a successful second half of the campaign.

You can view Gakpo’s comments via his Instagram account:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?