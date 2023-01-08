‘Some good moments and some sloppy moments’ – Cody Gakpo offers honest assessment of his first Liverpool appearance

Cody Gakpo was handed his Liverpool debut against Wolves at Anfield yesterday and the Netherlands international has provided an honest assessment of his own performance during the 2-2 draw.

The Reds’ new No. 18 started on the left of Jurgen Klopp’s front three and although Julien Lopetegui’s side did well to keep him quiet for the majority of the game, he did show glimpses of his potential and played a huge role in Mo Salah’s goal that put the hosts 2-1 up early in the second half.

The Dutchman is already looking forward to earning more minutes for his new side with the FA Cup champions facing Brighton away from home in the Premier League next Saturday.

“Really great atmosphere. For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments,” the former PSV man told Liverpoolfc.com (via GOAL).

“So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can. Of course, you learn the most when you’re playing games, so I’m looking forward [to more].”

After the two sides couldn’t be separated at L4 last night, a replay will be played at Molineux later this month to decide who progresses through to the fourth round.

He added: “I think we played in phases really good football but in the end, we didn’t score enough, so that’s a pity. But I think we showed what we could do, but we can still improve on some points and let’s work on that. I think we showed real team spirit at moments, so that’s good. I think we have to go there [Molineux] with great determination and just go for the win.”

Although it’s good to see our new signing being positive and looking ahead to the future, our performance last night was simply not good enough.

Wolves had a lot of men around him when he received the ball and he didn’t have much space to work with throughout the clash.

In terms of the rest of the side, just like during our defeat to Brentford recently, too many of our players didn’t perform to the standard that we know they’re capable of and our midfield was played through far too easily.

Let’s hope we bring in a midfielder or two this month to add to the signing of Gakpo as it’s clear that the middle of the park is continuing to be our main downfall.

