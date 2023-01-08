(Video) Klopp calls for ‘extra time or a penalty shootout’ instead of replays in the FA Cup

Liverpool supporters were not delighted to see the FA Cup clash with Wolves end in a draw and one key reason for this is because we now have another fixture to play in the next couple of weeks, something Jurgen Klopp was vocal about after the match.

Speaking in his post-game press conference, the 55-year-old said: “I know where I am coming from, but the situation is that we could still play extra-time, or [a] penalty shootout, and the game is decided tonight.

“So, we deserved not more than a draw tonight and whatever the consequences are, in this case it’s now an extra game, so that’s fine. I have no problem with that… somebody told me that they will be decided about, or whatever, that somebody will talk about it if they scrap it… there was a discussion, I didn’t start the discussion, I got a question and the question I don’t think we should have them, but I knew we still have them.

READ MORE: Ibou Konate happy with the arrival of ‘great’ Cody Gakpo to Liverpool’s squad

“It was clear that we have now to go to Wolves; Wolves [are] probably in this moment more happy about it than we are, but until then we will be happy enough to give it a go”.

You do have to feel sorry for the German at times because everyone knows his stance on the hectic fixture schedule we have in this country and the question is asked to him, with everyone knowing what his answer will be.

With Virgil van Dijk picking up a hamstring injury and many members of the squad already enduring fitness issues, we certainly don’t need another game if we want to see the Reds back to their best because fatigue won’t help anyone.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on FA Cup replays (from 3:46) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?