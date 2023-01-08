(Video) Klopp bemoans a lack of ‘challenges’ leading to Liverpool being ‘completely open’ against Wolves

Liverpool and Wolves played out a 2-2 FA Cup draw and Jurgen Klopp wasn’t best pleased with his team’s performance when he spoke after the match, pinpointing his side’s poor display in terms of tackling.

Speaking to the press after the game, the 55-year-old said: “For the whole game I thought we didn’t win enough challenges, to be honest.

“There are a lot of situations where I thought they win a challenge and all of sudden we are completely open; we had two or three players in the challenge moving to the ball and when you are there, fine, you have to win the ball. If you don’t do that and they can get out then it looks like, ‘Where are they?'”.

These words will lead many to suggest that the boss is clearly talking about a poor showing in midfield, the same area where many supporters want us to strengthen the squad.

With the rest of this month being the final time that the German can strengthen before the end of the campaign, this could be a public plea to our owners to back him in the market.

You can watch Klopp’s words on Liverpool’s performance via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

