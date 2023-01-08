(Video) Klopp responds to criticism of his defence and explains the repercussions if you ‘don’t defend properly’

Liverpool are not currently in the same form that we have been in other successful seasons of the past and Jurgen Klopp was forced to respond to questioning over our defending in recent weeks.

Speaking in the post-match press conference after our draw with Wolves, the 55-year-old said: “Whatever you play, high-line, deeper-line, ball-orientated, man-orientated – you have to win challenges. There is no alternative to [that]. So, yeah.

“I mentioned already now in the dressing room and I will mention it again and the next team we face is Brighton, who are meanwhile famous for playing proper football. If you don’t defend properly there, then why should we go there?”.

It sounds like the German is not too upset with his actual defence but the lack of challenges that are stopping balls from being played in behind his back four, seemingly pointing at the midfield then.

For our boss, it will be a team effort and everyone needs to improve so that we don’t concede as many goals but for many supporters – this is more evidence that a new midfielder is needed.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on his defence (from 4:47) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

