(Video) “I had no idea” – Klopp doesn’t understand why Wolves had a late winner disallowed at Anfield

Liverpool supporters were as confused as everyone else when Wolves had a late winner ruled out for offside at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp was struggling to reason with the decision after the match too.

Speaking in his post-game press conference, the 55-year-old said: “I don’t really know. On the pitch I couldn’t see it, so I had no idea. For me, I thought it’s a goal.

“It was the player in the left corner who might have been offside. We have one angle, which I saw in the dressing room, where it could be offside but I would not swear on it, or however you say that, but it could be. But I think this angle the VAR didn’t have, if I’m right, that’s what I heard”.

READ MORE: (Video) “Show it on the screens” – Pundit asks for more clarity on VAR decisions after offside Anfield goal

It’s impossible to be able to see that decision for most people inside the stadium and certainly from the angle that our boss would have initially seen the incident but VAR is there to help make the right call.

It’s not an easy one to take for the away supporters but the German went on to explain how similar things happened to us against Arsenal earlier in the campaign and that’s just football, some decision go for you and some go against.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the disallowed goal (from 2:34) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?