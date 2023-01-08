Pundit claims Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tactics are ‘flawed around’ one player in particular

Tony Cascarino believes Jurgen Klopp’s idea at Liverpool is ‘flawed around’ Thiago Alcantara and that the ball is played to the Spaniard far more than it needs to be.

A lot has been made of the performances of the Reds’ midfield since the start of the season and the recent performances against Brentford and Wolves have only strengthened calls for the Anfield outfit to add reinforcements in the middle of the park this month.

The former Chelsea forward told talkSPORT: “My biggest problem with Liverpool is that I think Klopp’s idea is flawed around Thiago.

“He is a fabulous, talented footballer but, all the time he is in that midfield, the ball keeps going to him. And, yes, he is really comfortable on it and he can make things happen. He’s technically gifted.

“He’s up there with the very best I’ve seen but I just think it affects Liverpool’s style completely.

“They lose possession and teams keep coming at them and go through Liverpool like a knife through butter. I’ve seen Leeds do it to Liverpool at Anfield this year. I’ve seen Leicester do it to Liverpool. And I’ve seen, yesterday, Wolves, again.

“These are without mentioning Fulham at the start of the season, Napoli in the Champions League, and Man United away.

“Liverpool are playing a style that I believe is flawed with Thiago in there because I just think it changes the whole way Liverpool managed the midfield before.”

Our No. 6 is one of the most talented midfielders in world football and has the ability to control games with his unbelievable talent but it does appear that we’re lacking something in that area this season.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man is still working hard and getting around the pitch, but it’s those around him that appear to be letting the side down.

Although he’s had a slight upturn in form in recent weeks, Fabinho has been nowhere near his normal self this season while Jordan Henderson is showing signs of ageing.

Our midfielders are not working as a team at the moment, but instead as three individuals.

Cascarino believes Klopp’s side is in urgent need of a new holding midfielder if they’re to return to some sort of form this term.

He added: “Holding midfielders are really important in the modern game. You have to have a ball-winner. Kalvin Phillips did it for Leeds. Look at Kante being missing at Chelsea and what’s happened. They can’t do the same things at Chelsea.

“Casemiro coming into Manchester United completely changes their dynamic because he wins the ball and he keeps the ball. You can go on, Rodri at Man City.

“Holding midfielders are really important. Liverpool are missing that type of player. It’s not because Thiago is not a fabulous footballer, because he clearly is. I just think the style is flawed with him in it.”

Fabinho has been of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe since he joined the Reds from Monaco in 2018 but his drop off in form is having a huge effect on the rest of the team.

During our draw with Wolves last night, Julian Lopetegui’s side walked through our midfield far too easily and looked like scoring every time they entered our half.

With the transfer window remaining open until the end of the month, hopefully the club can add some fresh faces in the centre of midfield to help turn our season around.

