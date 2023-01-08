Liverpool join Arsenal and Real Madrid in ‘tracking’ 19-year-old Spanish midfielder – report

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs believed to be ‘tracking’ Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro, that’s according to the Daily Mail (via the Liverpool Echo).

The 19-year-old is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid while Aston Villa are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the teenager.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to add reinforcements to his midfield and although the Spaniard would very much be one for the future, he’s been a regular for his side in the Spanish second division this term and our German tactician isn’t afraid to give game time to youngsters.

Moleiro has five assists in 20 league appearances this term and is under contract with the Gran Canaria outfit until 2026 meaning they could demand a sizeable fee for his services if we make our move in the near future.

He’s been capped twice by Spain at U21 level and will surely be eager on building his way up to the senior squad.

Often deployed in an attacking midfield role, the Tenerife-born star has displayed his versatility ever since making his debut as a 17-year-old and can also operate as a winger or as a centre forward.

Klopp’s squad is pretty well stocked in the attacking department at the moment but if he continues to show his promising potential, it’s a move the FA Cup champions may very well consider.

