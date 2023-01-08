Liverpool transfer target set to change agents as he eyes ‘big move’ – report

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that reported Liverpool target Moises Caicedo will soon have a new agent as he looks to complete a ‘big move’ away from Brighton.

The Ecuadorian has been in superb form for the Seagulls this season and it’s believed that Chelsea are also showing interest in the versatile midfielder.

The Italian transfer specialist has claimed the 21-year-old is ‘open’ to joining a top club but is not aware of what club he’d prefer to move to at the moment.

“I think Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club, this is why he’s going to have new agents soon,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I don’t know his preference as of today, I’m not aware of any conversation with friends about Liverpool, but for sure he’s hoping for a big move.”

Liverpool’s last two outings against Brentford and Wolves have only further highlighted the issues Jurgen Klopp’s side are experiencing in the middle of the park and strengthened the calls for a new midfielder to be signed this month.

Julien Lopetegui’s side played through our midfield far too easily and they looked like scoring every time they went forward.

Thiago Alcantara won more tackles on his own last night (6) than the rest of our other midfielders combined and it feels like the Spaniard is trying to do it all on his own at times.

The signing of a player like Caicedo who brings energy and work rate to our midfield is something that is lacking at the moment and some will claim Gini Wijnaldum is still yet to be replaced ever since he left the club in the summer of 2021.

Recent reports are claiming the Brighton star is ‘definitely interested’ in moving to Anfield and Roberto De Zerbi’s side rate the player somewhere in the region of £45m.

He’s under contract at the Amex until 2025, however, meaning the south coast outfit may demand a much higher fee either this month or at the end of the season.

