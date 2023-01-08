(Video) “We deserved to win” – Lopetegui bemoans Wolves leaving Anfield with a draw in the FA Cup

Much has been made of the decision for Wolves’ third goal at Anfield to be disallowed, especially as it would have handed the away side the victory – a result that Julen Lopetegui thought his team deserved.

Speaking with ITV Sport after the game, the 56-year-old said: “It’s a pity because we deserved to win today”.

There will be many Liverpool fans who were present and watched the game around the world who would think that the Spaniard’s opinion is correct, with the Reds being poor on the day.

We now await the replay of the game, as Jurgen Klopp tries to secure passage into the fourth round for the holders of the FA Cup.

You can watch Lopetegui’s comments via @itvfootball on Twitter:

"It's a pity because we deserved to win today" 🗣 Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui on the two offside decisions that leave his side facing a replay with holders Liverpool 🎙 @KatieShanahan3 | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/1fosjB7v8y — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023

