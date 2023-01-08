Jason McAteer says he ‘can’t defend’ Liverpool star after what he did during Wolves clash

Jason McAteer has said he ‘can’t protect’ Alisson Becker after the Liverpool goalkeeper made a dreadful error to hand Wolves the lead in yesterday’s FA Cup clash at Anfield.

The Brazil International attempted to play a pass to Joel Matip inside his area but instead kicked the ball at Goncalo Guedes who then fired home to put his side 1-0 up against the FA Cup champions.

Darwin Nunez dragged the Reds back level before half time with Mo Salah then putting us ahead shortly after the resumption – only for Hwang Hee-chan to square the game up once again and force a replay at Molineux later this month.

“We saw one from de Gea, now that one was a shocker, but this one is worse,” McAteer told beIN Sports (via HITC). “I know I like to protect my boys, but I just can’t protect him.

“First of all, Thiago plays his part as well. He tries to dribble out from a really poor area. Alisson gives him the ball. Why doesn’t he just come to the left there where he has got men in Robertson and Gakpo? No, he tries to do a stepover and puts himself in trouble and then Alisson ends up back with the ball.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking because you can’t play through players. You play around them or over them. That’s what he has tried to do and he has been punished by conceding a goal and I can’t defend him because it was sloppy and poor.”

The 30-year-old has been phenomenal since joining the club from Roma back in 2018 but it was a terrible mistake from him yesterday.

Mistakes are part of football, however, and the Brazil international did somewhat make up for his error by producing a huge save during the second half to prevent Rayan Ait-Nouri from netting for Julian Lopetegui’s side.

We certainly feel like McAteer is being a little harsh on Alisson on this occasion but he’s right to call out Thiago Alcantara for the role he played moments before the mistake.

We’re sure the Brazilian will put the incident behind him and look to put in a huge performance when we travel to Brighton on Saturday.

