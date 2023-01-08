(Video) “Show it on the screens” – Pundit asks for more clarity on VAR decisions after offside Anfield goal

Wolves had a late Anfield winner ruled out for offside and as those in the VAR room had their rulers and protractors out trying to reason who and why the goal was offside, everyone inside the stadium has little idea what was going on.

Speaking about the lack of clarity on this issue, Eni Aluko said: “These are all state of the art stadiums with screens everywhere, just show it on the screen why the decision was made and it eliminates all the questions”.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp calls for ‘extra time or a penalty shootout’ instead of replays in the FA Cup

It’s hard to do this in our home as there are no big screens present, then there’s also the issue of getting a message across because it’s always likely to upset one set of supporters and could lead to more problems than it solves.

Those present inside the grounds when decisions are made are often the last to know what is going on but it’s hard to think of a way that this can be safely solved, so maybe blissful ignorance is the best case scenario – for now.

You can watch Aluko’s thoughts on VAR via @itvfootball on Twitter:

"These are all state of the art stadiums… just show it on the screen!" 🗣 Eni Aluko and @EmileHeskeyUK believe there needs to be more clarity with offside decisions after Wolves potential winner was disallowed #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/F3rMgwmLkh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?