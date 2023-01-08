(Video) Calvin Ramsay sent off for Liverpool U21s after unfortunate last man challenge

Calvin Ramsay had an afternoon to forget after being sent off for Liverpool U21’s against their Tottenham Hotspur counterparts earlier today.

The Scotsman, who completed a move to Anfield from Aberdeen in the summer, was featuring for Barry Lewtas’ side at the AXA Training Centre after being left out of the senior squad for yesterday’s FA Cup clash with Wolves at Anfield – as did Curtis Jones who got 45 minutes under his belt today.

19-year-old Ramsay was shown a straight red card after he was adjudged to have tripped Romaine Mundle as Liverpool’s last man with the Spurs forward appearing to be through on goal.

READ MORE: ‘Help the big teams’ – Wolves defender Toti Gomes slams performance of officials following FA Cup draw with Liverpool

The youngster’s suspension will only apply to Premier League 2 and Premier League cup games meaning he will still be available for Jurgen Klopp’s side if needed in the coming weeks.

He’s featured twice for the FA Cup champions this term and has impressed on both occasions.

Despite his tender age, he will be eager to try and force his way into the senior set up during the remainder of the campaign with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

Check Ramsay’s red card incident below via @CF_Compss on Twitter:

Calvin Ramsey sent off in todays u21 game pic.twitter.com/EPTqjd0aWH — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) January 8, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?