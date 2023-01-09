21-year-old is ‘expected’ to move to Chelsea as fingers pointed at FSG’s transfer policy – Lynch

Many Liverpool supporters are screaming out for a new midfielder to be signed for the squad but it now appears that FSG don’t want to finance a new player coming to the club this month, leading to key targets being attracted to moves elsewhere.

Writing for Liverpool’s official supporters’ club in Norway, David Lynch said: ‘If FSG does not depart from its ridiculously strict financial principles, there will be no midfielder in January… Liverpool expect Moises Caicedo to end up at Chelsea’.

Moises Caicedo was one of the main names that have been linked with the Reds and many had hoped we could line up a deal for this winter but it seems as though he may have his head turned by Chelsea.

Missing out on a target is fine and can happen, with many wanting Jurgen Klopp to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer too – it’s hard to see how we could afford to spend big on another player in this window anyway.

If a lack of action this month leads to a poor second half of the campaign though, there will be fans that will point to this ‘ridiculously strict financial principle’ and state that as a reason for failure.

We have a long way to go this season and a manager who clearly trusts what he has available at the club at this moment in time, we will have to wait and see whether that proves to be the right decision.

