Is it possible for Liverpool to secure the double deal of Jude and Enzo?

The delight of Liverpool fans at hearing of their club’s interest in Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernández is of no surprise given the club’s lack of midfield players in recent seasons.

Since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, the Reds have only acquired one player in Thiago Alcantara to their roster who can play in the midfield position permanently. There is an understandable elation over prospective signings, as the Liverpool midfield has been a perennial weak spot, even throughout the team’s recent run of success. They may want to upgrade their midfield by signing both World Cup stars.

Will it be Jude Bellingham?

It’s well-known that Bellingham is the primary goal for Liverpool for someone in the middle of the field this coming summer. Given the availability of the starting midfielder, his family’s willingness to move back to England, and Liverpool’s extensive courtship of him, the Reds are now in the driver’s seat hoping for success. However, no one is counting their chickens just yet.

Or is it Enzo Fernandez?

Reports out of Argentina regarding possible negotiations with Fernández have piqued the interest of Liverpool supporters. Liverpool has denied that any deals have been made, but it would be shocking if the Reds’ recruitment department doesn’t know about the player’s requirements. It would be perilous for a team in such dire need of an upgrade in the midfield to not at least get in touch with the agents of a few possible prospects.

If there is a chance that the Reds will not be able to sign Bellingham, then Fernández is a natural replacement for them.

Or it could be both

It’s still possible that Liverpool will go after both players in the upcoming summer. Because of the impending exits of James Milner, Naby Keta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as the uncertain future of Thiago’s contract and the advancing years of Jordan Henderson, the club will have to make some changes. Bellingham and Fernández can play together in midfield despite their different profiles, thanks largely to the latter’s adaptability.

And so, we come to the vital question of cost, which is not as much of a concern as one might think. After the club signed Darwin Nunez, sources close to the organisation said that high transfer prices would not be a significant obstacle to future transactions. A more extensive midfield spending spree than in 2018 — when Keta and Fabinho were brought in — is possible now, thanks to the money saved in previous transfer windows.

